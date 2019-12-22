Terry Rockhold, 63, Defiance, passed away on December 19, 2019, at the University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.
He was born May 29, 1956, to Robert and Norma (Houghton) Rockhold in Hutchinson, Kansas. Terry worked as a machinist for Johns Manville for 36 years. On November 11, 2000, he married Julie Ann Miller, who survives in Defiance, Ohio.
He was a member of U.S. Air Force, and enjoyed living re-enactments including the 1812, Revolutionary and Civil War, was active in Steam Punk re-enactments, an accomplished silhouettist and artist, and the crazy cat guy.
Terry is survived by his loving spouse, Julie Rockhold of Defiance, Ohio; a sister, Cheryl Rockhold of Lima; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, with Less Southwyck officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Friends of Felines and St. Jude's. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
