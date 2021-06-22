Terry Hodge

Defiance — On June 17, 2021, Terry Eugene Hodge passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg at the age of 73.
Terry was born on October 28, 1947, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Marvin and Audrey (Springer) Hodge. He is survived by his wife, Terry Lee of Defiance, Ohio; their children, Tracy (Jason) Porter of Genoa, Ohio, Brian Hodge of Bryan, Ohio, and Jamie (Mark) Hillman of Wauseon, Ohio. He has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Terry was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" Hodge; his parents; in-laws Donald Sr. and Clona Baker; and his sisters, Barbra Arbuckle and Laurie Hoot.
Terry was an over-the-road truck driver for almost 30 years. He loved traveling and meeting new people. Terry loved to tell his life stories to family and friends. He loved to spend time with his family, going fishing, racing, and having classic cars.
At this time there will be no service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
