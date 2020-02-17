PAULDING — Terri Jean Finnegan, 57, died Friday, February 14, 2020.
She was born January 26,1963, in Paulding, the daughter of the late Larry and Shirley (Lytle) Finnegan.
She is survived by her husband, Bret Richards; children, Olivia (Cory) Mendez of Paulding, Amber (Randy) Letso of McComb and Ozzy (Jackie Brown) Finnegan, Defiance; three sisters, Diana Finnegan of Paulding, Kellie (Eric) Morningstar of Highland Ranch, Colo., and Cindi Finnegan, Paulding; grandchildren, Leticia “Tia” Mendez, Izora Finnegan, Odyn Finnegan, Gavin Letso, Jerika Letso and Camden Letso.
There will be a Celebration of Life Wednesday, February 19, at the Paulding VFW Post 587 from 3-7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather for prayer and dinner at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to VFW Post 587. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is assisting with arrangements.
