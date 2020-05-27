NEW HAVEN, Mich. — Terri Lynn Duma, 58, New Haven, Michigan, formerly of Defiance, passed away May 25, 2020, at the Ascension River District Hospital in East China, Michigan.
She was born July 20, 1961, to Ralph and Catherine (Bremer) Duma in Saginaw, Michigan.
Terri is survived by her sisters, Lisa (Rich) Smith of New Haven, Michigan, and Kim Rodriguez of Saginaw, Michigan; her brothers, Rick (Lori) Duma, Edward (Tonya) Zimmer, both of Defiance, Ohio, and Dennis (Tonya) Duma of Freeland, Michigan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Catherine B. and Alfred Zimmer; and her father, Ralph Duma; as well as her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
The family offers a special thanks to Gennifer Holman for her love, support and care of her aunt.
Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics organization. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.