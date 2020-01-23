Teresa Westrick, 66, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She was born August 23, 1953, to Richard and Jane (Christy) Struble, in Napoleon, Ohio. Teri, who was a mom to all who entered her home, has left us to find out who really shot JFK.
She is survived by the most dedicated and loving husband, Dennie Westrick. She also is survived by her children, two daughters, Beth Westrick of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Tina Westrick of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and son, Brian (Rebekah) Westrick of Defiance, Ohio. Her grandchildren that were showered with love are Hana Westrick of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Dylan, Chloe and Zelda Westrick, all of Defiance; and brothers and sisters, Mike (Amy) Struble, Cindy (Steve) Neal and Steve Struble. Also survived by Teri are her, "daughters from another Mother," Adrianne Rickenberg, Monica and Sarah Salaz, and the list goes on...
She loved her family and all of her grandchildren. She loved Christmas, receiving Christmas cards and watching classic Christmas movies. All who know her know the joy of her contagious laugh, her love of the Beatles, movie trivia and time spent with lifelong friends. We will miss her tremendously.
Teri was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South (Lawson/Roessner Chapel), 1753 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio 43512. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at noon at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials in Teri's name should be made to Home Away From Home, with checks payable to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Schafferfh.com.
