Funeral services for Teresa Westrick were held at noon Monday, January 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South-Lawson/Roessner Chapel with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt Struble, Jace Neal, Eric Westrick, Chris Westrick, Kenny Westrick, Steve Ludwig, Todd Liffick and Max DeLeon.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Westrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries