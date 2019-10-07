Teresa Cameron, 54, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 6, 1964, in Napoleon, Ohio, to James and Earlise (Ferguson) Crowley. Teresa married
Rodney Cameron on December 28, 1984, in Napoleon. Teresa loved taking care of her family and providing a place to have family gatherings and parties. She was also a good cook and baker, as well as a talented artist. While she was fond of her cats, her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rodney; children, Ashlee (Brian Sauber) Cameron and Shannon (Nick Gubbins) Cameron; grandchildren, Bella, Austin, Paeton and Rodney; mother, Earlise Crowley; brother, Howard Crowley; and kitties, Frosty and Gracee.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Crowley; brother, Hughallen Crowley; and sister, Brenda Paxton.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
