LATTY — Terel Dias, 30, Latty, died Dec. 14, 2019, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Terel Dias, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 19
Funeral
Thursday, December 19, 2019
9:30PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home
722 S. Washington St.
Van Wert, OH 45891
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Terel's Funeral begins.
Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
1:00PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home
722 S. Washington St.
Van Wert, OH 45891
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Terel's Visitation begins.
Load entries