FREMONT — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Taylor Louise Hoffman who left us on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 27.
Taylor was born April 25, 1995, at St. Vincent’s hospital in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald Hoffman and Kathryn Haver.
Taylor is preceded in death by her father, Don Hoffman and her maternal grandfather, James Frey. She is survived by her mother, Kate Haver, step-father, Scott Haver, sisters, Jordan Haver and Zoe Hoffman, maternal grandmother, Helen Frey and paternal grandparents, Polly and Jim Hoffman.
A 2013 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, Taylor participated in choir and played violin in her school orchestra. As a member of 4-H, she learned archery and presented several science projects. Taylor was passionate about animal wellness and regularly volunteered at the Humane Society. Her curious mind and creative spirit shone brightly through her interest in zoology and habitats. As an avid animal lover, Taylor frequently visited the Toledo and Columbus zoos and adopted several pets. Her cat, Rin was a constant source of joy and her leopard gecko, Zippy, was a faithful companion for 15 years.
Taylor created many memories with her family. Whether experimenting with new recipes or making familiar favorites, she and her mother bonded over cooking. This special time together was filled with laughter, conversation and fond memories that will last forever. Taylor enjoyed spending time with her family up at their Erie lake house. She spent many afternoons on the beach with her sister, Jordan, collecting shells, inventing games and joking around. Their zany escapades fostered a special connection and lasting friendship.
She loved spending time with her sisters and cousins and created many cherished memories with them. Whether it was playing games, exploring the outdoors or simply chatting and laughing together, Taylor’s presence always brought joy to their lives. She was a kind and patient listener, gave the best hugs and inspired those who looked up to her.
Taylor will be remembered for her kindness, humor and genuine care for others. Her passing has left a void in many of the lives around her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.
Donations can be made to the Toledo Zoo, Columbus Zoo or any foundation for suicide prevention in Taylor’s memory. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.
