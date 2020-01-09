NAPOLEON — Tammy A. Wright, 55, Napoleon, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Laurels of Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:00AM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
