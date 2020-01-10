NAPOLEON — Tammy A. Wright, 55, Napoleon, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born February 13, 1964, to Richard and Helen (Shock) Zedaker in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1982 graduate of Holgate High School. She worked for several years at Campbell Soup Company/Silgan in Napoleon. Tammy will be greatly missed by her family and many good friends.
Tammy is survived by her parents, Helen and Richard Zedaker of New Bavaria, Ohio; her two sons, Levi Wright of Defiance, and Caleb (Danie) Wright of Anchorage, Alaska; her sister, Deb (Don) Messer of Holgate; and her fiance, Tom Kaczynski of Napoleon, Ohio. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Nova, Hudson and Isaac.
She was preceded in death by her brother, George Zedaker; her sister, Heidi Theisen; and grandparents, Richard and Angie Zedaker Sr., George and Hazel Shock, and Margaret R. Shock.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Brunersburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center’s trauma unit. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
