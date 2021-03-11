Defiance — Tammy Snyder, 57, of Defiance, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center of Toledo, surrounded by her family.
Tammy was born on February 25, 1964, in Defiance, to Gary Grim and Phyllis (Kline) Grim. Her mom, Phyllis, later married Lewis Myers, who became a father to her during her lifetime. She graduated from Ayersville High School in 1982. On May 14, 1983, she married the love of her life, Gregory Snyder, who survives. During their 37-year marriage, their symbol of eternal love, her wedding ring, never left her finger. Together, they enjoyed simple pleasures in life, like drinking their morning coffee, sitting outside on a nice day, and taking trips to Michigan.
Her memory will be forever treasured by her husband, Greg; son Ryan (Hollie) Snyder; and daughters Erika (Shawn) Buchholz and Carissa (Nick) Lower. Tammy devoted her life to her children and finding ways to spend time with them, including memorable vacations, watching them in sports and activities growing up, and providing advice when they became parents of their own.
The joy of her life came when she became a grandparent. She is survived by her loving grandchildren, Justin (Kaitlynn) Snyder, Zach (Raylynn) Snyder, Kylee Snyder, Parker Buchholz, Gavin Buchholz, Jordyn Lower; and her great-grandchildren, Hazel Snyder and Scarlett Snyder. They will forever have memories of her smile, laughter, songs, and overall love that she instilled in them.
She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas (Julie) Ballard, Tracy (Jeanne) Grim, Matthew Myers; and sister, Mitzi Myers-Nannen. Her hugs will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Her warm and friendly smile will be missed by her numerous friends that she accumulated throughout the years, including her best friend, Janet Yaros.
She was welcomed at Heaven's gate by her mom, Phyllis; mother-in-law, Phyllis Snyder; and sisters-in-law, Regina Mansfield and Cheryl Snyder. Her faith in God was always a monumental part of her life.
Tammy loved spending her time with her extended Snyder family and watching her grandchildren grow up. Her favorite pastime was crafting and she loved hosting craft parties for her extended Snyder family. She and Greg took great pride in the crafts that they made together for other people. She was a terrific cook and loved to bake treats. Her creativity shined through her love of decorating for various holidays and her knack for design. She loved listening to music, dancing to classic rock, and watching her CBS soap operas with her Pomeranian, Rocco, by her side.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A private service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
