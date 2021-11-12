Tammy Baker

Defiance — Tammy S. Baker, age 61, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on March 2, 1960, to Ray Dean and Grace (Lantow) Mast in Defiance, Ohio. On July 15, 1988, she married Jay Dee Baker, who preceded her in death in 2004.
Tammy worked for over 42 years at Johns Manville. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, sewing, and gardening. She would take meals to her mother which she called "Meals On Wheels For Mamma". Tammy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Tammy is survived by her mother, Grace Mast of Defiance, and her children, Amanda Baker and Alissa (Zach) Hancock, all of Defiance, and Treacha Slattman of Jefferson, Ohio. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Michael Andrews, Felicia Andrews, Fayelynn Slattman, and Zoey Slattman, her brother, Larry Mast of Defiance, and her sisters, Nancy Donley of Oakwood, Ohio, Cindy (Lupe) Urbina and Lindy (Dennis) Bott, all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Dean Mast, her husband, Jay Dee Baker, and an infant son, Billy Baker.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the funeral home, with Perry Porter officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Sherman Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Amanda Baker. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
