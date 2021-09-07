Talma Gribble

Grover Hill — Talma I. "Tal" Gribble, age 92, passed away at 2:55 a.m., September 5, 2021, at his residence.
Tal was born January 12, 1929, in McDougal, Arkansas, the son of the late Barnie T. Gribble and Eula (O'Guin) Gribble. On November 26, 1949, he married Martha L. Whitley, who preceded him in death in 1989. He then married Marilyn Klingshirn on July 22, 1990, who also preceded him in death in 2020.
He went from working in the cotton fields of Arkansas and the cotton fields as well as construction in Missouri, and then moving his family to Ohio where he worked at McClure's Market in Grover Hill. Tal also worked at LaFarge Corporation for 34 years, retiring at the age of 62 in 1991. While at LaFarge, Tal was a loyal member of Local Union 375.
Tal was a member of the Grover Hill Baptist Church. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed spending time in his garden.
He is survived by his son, Talma Eugene (Barb) Gribble; daughter, Teresa (Arvell) McGuire; daughter-in-law, Kay Gribble; daughter, Kathryn (Thomas) Graham; son, Robert (Erin) Klingshirn; grandchildren: Andrew (Marie) Gribble, James Talma "JT" (Tiffany) Gribble, Jennifer (Josh) Adkins, Rob, Mike, and Tammy McGuire, Jessie (Ben) Lewis, Zane Graham, Holly (Lance) Carwile, Elizabeth, Mick, Wes, and George Klingshirn; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Bridget, and Addyson Gribble, Zoey Adkins, Chris (Ashley) Calvelage, Kurtis and Alex Calvelage, Kevin, Jaden, and Sage McGuire, Kirsten and Kassidy Lewis, Ella and Piper Carwile.
Also surviving are two brothers: Alvin (Gail) Gribble and Lee (Lolita) Gribble; and one sister, Jeanie (Ish) Shelton.
Tal was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Gribble; great-grandson, Keegan John Lewis; four sisters, Eladis, Sylvia, Leona, Emma; and three brothers, Denzil, Melvin, and Dale Gribble.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Burn officiating. Burial will be at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, until time of services at Den Herder Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grover Hill Fire Department and EMS, 104 S Main St., Grover Hill, OH 45849.
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
