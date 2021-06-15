CECIL — Sylvia Louise Kruse, 79, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Community Health Professionals—Hospice of Defiance, Ohio.
She was born February 13, 1942, in Leipsic, Ohio, the daughter of Jean LeRoy and Mable (Brooks) Artressia. On September 2, 1961, she married Paul L. Kruse, who survives. She worked in management for the former Tip Top Restaurant and Holiday Inn of Defiance, Ohio.
Also surviving are three daughters: Lisa Kruse, Karen Kruse (Tim Bowers) both of Defiance, Ohio, and Mindy Pease of Cecil, Ohio. One son, David Kruse of Briceton, Ohio. Two brothers, Charles Artressia of Marion, Ohio, and Joe Artressia of Florida, and one sister, Diana Martin of Findlay, Ohio. Many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Patty, Susie and Shirley, and four brothers, Wayne, Larry, Jeff and Bob.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. Burial will be in the Bethel-Forder Cemetery, Cecil, Ohio. Visitation will be at the Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday morning one hour prior to funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial to CHP—Hospice of Defiance, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to funeralhome@DenHerderFH.com.
