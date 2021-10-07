Sylvia Lloyd

Butler, Ind. — Sylvia M. Lloyd, 83, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on November 30, 1937, to the late Charles and Emma (Wagner) Lloyd in Defiance, Ohio. Sylvia worked as the head custodian at Breeze Elementary School in Vista, California, until her retirement. She loved spending her days with the children. Sylvia enjoyed cooking and appreciating God's beautiful scenery when she traveled.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Ginger (Brian) Miller of Butler, Indiana, and Brenda (Nicholes) Bernard of Angola, Indiana. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, her brothers Elden and Murel Lloyd, and her sister, Darlene Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Virgil, Paul and Charles Lloyd Jr., and her sister, Ruth Armstrong.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Zion Cemetery in Stryker, Ohio, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Assisting the family was Schaffer Funeral Home of Defiance, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
