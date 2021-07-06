Suzie Gilbert

Defiance — Suzie R. Gilbert, age 55, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2021.
She was born on December 19, 1965, in Defiance, Ohio, to John and Sandra Bussing (Morgan). Suzie was active with the Eagles for many years and enjoyed being involved in their various events. Her grandchildren, however, were her true passion in life. Suzie was very involved in their activities, never missing a ball game, dance recital, band performance or a birthday party. Her friends often describe her as one of the most lovable and kind people who often didn't have much money to spend on people, but was always willing to spend her time and give her love and compassion to others. Suzie truly loved her family, friends, and even her dogs.
Suzie is survived by her mother, Sandra Bussing of Delta, Ohio; children, Reyna Perry of Delta, Ohio and Dustin (Tila) Raigan of Bowling Green, Ohio; brother, Robert (Michele) Bussing of Defiance, Ohio, and her 11 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, John Bussing and husband, Dwight Gilbert. A gathering of friends will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Family Christian Center, 1832 E. Second Street., Defiance, OH 43512. A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Vince Cantu officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 9-11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the Suzie's Mental Health Awareness Scholarship. Please see or contact Reyna Perry for more information. For additional information and to view Suzie's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.