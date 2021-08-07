Omaha, Neb. — Suzanne A. Snyder, age 86, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

She was born on March 18, 1935, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late John and Pauline (McCarthy) Ryan. Suzanne attended Bowling Green State University. In 1955 she married John W. Snyder who preceded her in death in 1988.

Suzanne worked over 29 years at Diehl Inc. until her retirement in 1998. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter and grandmother. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Snyder and Karen Flatley, and two grandchildren, Ryan Snyder and Amanda Flatley.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

