Suzanne Meyer

Defiance, Ohio — Suzanne (Sue) Meyer, age 65, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on September 3, 1956, to Elson (Junior) and Marie (Bischoff) Eberle. Sue grew up the youngest of four sisters, enjoying the outdoors and caring for animals on the family farm outside of Florida, Ohio. She attended Napoleon High School, graduating in 1974 and she continued her education at Bowling Green State University, graduating with a degree in accounting in 1978. She started her career in numbers as an accountant at Steyer Huber & Associates and retired as CFO at Defiance Clinic/Mercy Health.
Sue was happily married to Ronald V. Meyer for 42 years, celebrating their marriage on October 5, 1979, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Holgate, Ohio. They went on to have three boys. Sue was a strong and selfless wife, mother and grandmother, expressing her love through acts of service to her family and community. She constantly cheered on and supported those she loved, from sporting events to academic achievements, and life's many milestones. Sue was a devoted member of her church, Bethlehem Lutheran, Okolona, Ohio, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was active in numerous volunteer efforts: serving on the Tinora PTO, the Filling Home of Mercy Board, and the Tinora academic and music boosters. Sue enjoyed spending time with loved ones, including relaxing times at the beach and quiet moments at home on the porch or by a fire. She also enjoyed taking road trips with her husband in retirement.
Sue is survived by her husband, Ronald V. Meyer of Defiance, Ohio; her sons, Derek (Heidi) Meyer of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Trey (Alexandra) Meyer of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Elias and Nora Meyer; and her siblings, Diane (Rob) Morgan of Marion, Ohi, Janice (Mark) Crock of Mason, Ohio, and Elaine (Rich) Wehnes of Jefferson City, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her son, Chad Meyer and her parents Elson and Marie Eberle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, Ohio. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Bethlehem Lutheran - General Fund or the Chad Meyer Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.