Susanne Thayer

NAPOLEON — Susanne E. Thayer, 91, Napoleon, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 16, 2019, at the Napoleon Lutheran Home – Genacross.
She was born June 23, 1928, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late William and Nora (Hayes) Gluss. On May 29, 1948, she married Burdette Thayer in Hamler, Ohio, and he preceded her in death in 1982.
Sue was a homemaker and worked as a seamstress for Jackson’s Deluxe Cleaners for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, where she was a former member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, embroidery and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Susan) Thayer, Timothy (Laurie) Thayer and Ann Thayer, all of Napoleon; grandchildren, Lisa Thayer of Napoleon, Jessica (Randy) Jewell of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jacob Thayer of Franklin, Ind.; and great-grandson, James Jewell.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Thayer; and siblings, Mary Katherine McClinley and William Gluss.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, where a scripture service will be held at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Augustine Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
