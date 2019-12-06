Susan L. Tucker-Castle, 74, Defiance, died at 3:45 p.m. Monday, December 3, 2019, at Toledo’s Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.
She was born November 11, 1945, in Los Angeles, Calif., to the late Melville and Earline (Althea) Tucker. On July 11, 2005, she married Bobby Ray Castle, who died February 14, 2014.
She is survived by her caregiver and best friend, Danny Ordway of Defiance; and special friends, Stacy, Lendsey, Rhonda and Autumn.
Susan was a retired rehab director for a rehab center in LA.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Bruce Erford officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
