Susan Neidhardt-Eagleson

Paulding — Susan J. Neidhardt-Eagleson, 67, of Paulding, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Susan was born April 13, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, daughter of the late Gene L. and Mary M. (Zartman) Neidhardt. She was a 1971 graduate of Hicksville High School, and then attended Northwest State Community College, graduating with an associate's degree. Susan married Wayne Sowers, and they had three children. She then married Roger Eagleson, and he preceded her in death. She worked as a machine operator at Dietrich Industries for over 10 years, and then as a self-employed tax preparer. Susan was a member of Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556 and Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405. In her free time, she enjoyed making crafts, attending craft shows, crocheting, working in her flower gardens and fishing.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Sara (Paul) Prescott of Hicksville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Sean Holman of Huntsville, Alabama, Casey Holman of Paulding, Ohio, Raymond (Jacqueline Dille) Prescott of Defiance, Ohio, James Prescott of Hicksville, Ohio, and Alex Prescott of Hicksville, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Elias, and Kennedy; two sisters, Kathy (Dave) Schooley of Hicksville, Ohio, and Lisa (Tom) Turnbull of Bryan, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mary Neidhardt; daughter, Tina Holman; son, Rich Sowers; brother, Michael Neidhardt, and both of her husbands; and grandmother, Floetta Newland.
Visitation for Susan J. Neidhardt-Eagleson will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Susan will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Jeanie Wise officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those remembering Susan should make memorial contributions to American Lung Association, or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.