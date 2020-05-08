Susan Keeler

PAULDING — Susan K. Keeler, 75, Paulding, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1944, in Paulding, the daughter of the late Galen and Florence (Lantz) Brewer. On August 31, 1979, she married John Keeler, who survives in Paulding. She was a Paulding Exempted Village Schools bus driver, retiring in 2010 after 31 years of service. She was a life member of VFW Post 587 Auxiliary and a Golden Eagle of Paulding FOE Aerie 2405.
She also is survived by a son, Ryan (Karen) Flint, Cecil; brother, Terry (Bonnie) Brewer, and sister, Linda Varner, both of Defiance; and grandsons, Nicholas, Travis, Michael, Brice and Brandon.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Brewer; and a sister, Nancy Eitniear.
Because of national health concerns, Den Herder Funeral Home & Susan’s family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family members.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest at Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paulding Area Visiting Nurses. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.