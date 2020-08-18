CONTINENTAL — Susan Lynn Huber, 77, Continental, died late Sunday night, August 16, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Her Legacy… Susan was born to Charles and Cleo (Fellers) Nearing in Bowling Green, Ohio. She graduated in 1961 from Bowling Green High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. On August 25, 1962, she married Donnie D. Huber. Sue was a teacher at Hamler, Malinta and Continental schools. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Holgate, and was a member of CCL (Children Conservation League).
Her Family… Surviving are her three sons, Robert (Laurie) Huber of Troy, Mich., John (Joyce) Huber of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Ken (Heather) Huber, Carmel, Ind.; seven grandchildren; a sister, Harriet Nearing, Continental; and a stepsister, Sharon De Muth, AL. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, on April 8, 1998.
Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in St. John’s United Church of Christ, I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate, Ohio, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society, St. John’s UCC or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
