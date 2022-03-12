Susan Clay

Clay

SEVEN HILLS — Susan Lynn (Geitgey) Clay, 73, passed away in Seven Hills, Ohio, on March 4, 2022, two weeks after celebrating her birthday with her daughters and sisters.

Sue was born to Alvin and Betty (Purdy) Geitgey on Feb. 21, 1949. A 1967 graduate of Defiance High School, Sue graduated from the University of Toledo and later earned her teaching certificate and a master’s degree in education research and testing. She taught high school chemistry and physics for nearly 30 years.

Sue is survived by two daughters, Victoria L. Wachendorf (Brian) of Lincoln, Illinois, and Julie Ann Bellomy (Lenny) of North Royalton, Ohio; five grandsons; two sisters, Gini (David) Christensen of Jefferson City, Tennessee, and Karen (Michael) Norton of Traverse City, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Divinity Lutheran Church in Parma Heights, Ohio.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Clay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries