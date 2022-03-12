Susan Clay

SEVEN HILLS — Susan Lynn (Geitgey) Clay, 73, passed away in Seven Hills, Ohio, on March 4, 2022, two weeks after celebrating her birthday with her daughters and sisters.
Sue was born to Alvin and Betty (Purdy) Geitgey on Feb. 21, 1949. A 1967 graduate of Defiance High School, Sue graduated from the University of Toledo and later earned her teaching certificate and a master’s degree in education research and testing. She taught high school chemistry and physics for nearly 30 years.
Sue is survived by two daughters, Victoria L. Wachendorf (Brian) of Lincoln, Illinois, and Julie Ann Bellomy (Lenny) of North Royalton, Ohio; five grandsons; two sisters, Gini (David) Christensen of Jefferson City, Tennessee, and Karen (Michael) Norton of Traverse City, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Divinity Lutheran Church in Parma Heights, Ohio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.