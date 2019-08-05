Funeral service for Susan J. Bacon were held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, in St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Music was provided by Veronica Champa. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Black Jr., Coit Black Jr., Brayden Black, Michael Taylor, Conner Black, Mitchell Farmer and Daniel Voegele. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.

Load entries