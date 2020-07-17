WAUSEON — Susan A. Aschemeier, 64, rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family on July 14, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1956, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Harold Frederick and Edna (Duquette) McDonald. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1974 and on February 23, 1980, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Aschemeier.
Susan worked at McCord Corporation for 19 years. She liked to cook and bake for her family. Susan especially enjoyed visiting her kids and sweet grandson. She and Kenneth loved traveling together.
Susan is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Ryan (Adrijana) Aschemeier of Huntington, Indiana, and Cody (Krystal) Aschemeier of Defiance, Ohio; grandson, Logan; and siblings, Bev, Betty, Dennis, Tim and Laurie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
