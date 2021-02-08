Susan Aldred, 65, Defiance, died Friday, February 5, 2021 .

She is survived by three sisters and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by parents, I.H. “Jake” and Leona Aldred; four sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until time of services. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or the family.

