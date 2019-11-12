EVANSPORT — Sue Ellen Speiser, 70, Evansport, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, in her home following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Merle Oakley and Orma Lee (Schlosser) Koeppe. Sue was a 1967 graduate of Tinora High School. She married Charles “Jerry” Speiser in October 1971, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 1990. Sue was a retired employee of Alex Products and a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Sue enjoyed her family, Christmas celebrations, sewing, shopping and she was a very giving individual.
Survivors include her children, Kristi Gonzalez of Toledo, Ohio, and Chadd (Lisa) Speiser of Defiance, Ohio; her grandchildren, Oakley, Skylar and Remington; special friend, Paul Justus; brother, Craig (Debra) Koeppe; sister, Lora Koeppe; special cousin, Ura Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sisters, Kim Koeppe and Marilyn Partee.
The Speiser family is honoring Sue’s wishes to have no visitation or funeral services. Interment will be in Evansport Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, concrete statuary, blankets, chimes or other memento gifts, the Speiser family requests memorial contributions be made to CPH Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Evansport United Methodist Church’s playground fund. Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com.
Funeral and cremation services are entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home and the Cremation Center, Stryker, Ohio.
