Sue Sauber

NAPOLEON — Sue Ellen (Fahy) Sauber, 73, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, surrounded by her family at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Sue was born October 7, 1946, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to the late Carl Robert and Dorothy (Hammon) Fahy. She was a 1964 graduate of Napoleon High School and attained a bachelor of education degree from Bowling Green State University.
Sue worked as a teacher for Liberty Center Schools for over 30 years. After retirement, she worked part-time in the office at the Napoleon WalMart. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.
Sue enjoyed camping, gardening, sewing and crocheting, as well as entertaining friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Brett) Bledsoe of Napoleon; grandchildren, Brady and Kyler Bledsoe; and siblings, Terry (Betty) Fahy of Tega Cay, South Carolina, John (Julie) Fahy of Liberty Center, Laura Kovar of Napoleon, Tom (Angie) Fahy of Napoleon, and Matthew (Samantha) Fahy of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
