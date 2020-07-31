PAULDING — Sue Ellen (Scarbrough) Kiessling, 63, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1957, in Paulding, daughter of the late Robert and Jean (Pier) Scarbrough.

She is survived by her spouse, Edgar Doster Jr.; daughter, Kaleena (Max) Goetschius; stepson, Toby Doster; sister, Sandie (Steve) Stecker; brother, Mike Scarbrough; grandson, Lex Koerber; niece, Jennifer (Ben) St. Pierre; nephew, Justin (Sammi) Scarbrough; great-nieces, Hanna St. Pierre, Adalia and Alicya Scarbrough; great-nephews, Bryce St. Pierre and Ayden Scarbrough; and great-great nephew, Cash Campbell.

She also was preceded in death by a son, Nathanial Doster; and stepson, Alex Doster.

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, there will be a gathering of friends and family at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, from 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriners.

