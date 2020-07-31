PAULDING — Sue Ellen (Scarbrough) Kiessling, 63, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She was born May 18, 1957, in Paulding, daughter of the late Robert and Jean (Pier) Scarbrough.
She is survived by her spouse, Edgar Doster Jr.; daughter, Kaleena (Max) Goetschius; stepson, Toby Doster; sister, Sandie (Steve) Stecker; brother, Mike Scarbrough; grandson, Lex Koerber; niece, Jennifer (Ben) St. Pierre; nephew, Justin (Sammi) Scarbrough; great-nieces, Hanna St. Pierre, Adalia and Alicya Scarbrough; great-nephews, Bryce St. Pierre and Ayden Scarbrough; and great-great nephew, Cash Campbell.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Nathanial Doster; and stepson, Alex Doster.
On Sunday, August 2, 2020, there will be a gathering of friends and family at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, from 3-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriners.
Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.