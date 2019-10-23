OAKWOOD — Sue A. Fraze Harp, 73, Oakwood, died at 1:04 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born February 7, 1946, in Celina, to the late Calvin and Evelyn (Bollenbacher) Fennig. On July 12, 2015, she married John Harp, who survives in Oakwood.
She also is survived by two sons, Larry Fraze of Chicago, Ill., and Aaron Fraze of Orange Park, Fla.; four stepchildren, Crystal Lee, Dean Wilson, Jerome Wilson and Charles Wilson; five grandchildren; and a brother, Lee Fennig.
She also was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Fraze.
Sue received her master’s degree in education and was a teacher. She was also a travel consultant and a Mary Kay cosmetics salesperson. Sue was a member of the Moose and Elks clubs. She loved to play the piano, gin rummy, euchre, and doing crossword puzzles.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Rick Snyder officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
