Columbus — Sue A. Bland, 73, died at 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at CHP Hospice of Defiance.
She was born July 6, 1947, in Paulding County, the daughter of Haldin "Bud" Bland and Laura (Stephen) Bland. She graduated from Paulding High School in 1965 and left for Columbus soon after. She graduated from OSU, and she worked for OSU for 30 years as a vet tech before retiring. She loved her dogs, Breck and Vladi, like her children. She loved to read, quilt, knit, meditate, study kinesiology, was spiritual and was a friend to all.
Family and friends will miss her laughing at their corny jokes and perspectives, and her constant support through the trials and tribulations. She will be dearly missed, but lives eternally in their hearts and minds. Of course, Sue would find it amusing that we would spend much time being sad about her passing when she would want us all to remember the special and joyful moments that she spent with each of us. Sue loved and accepted us all without pretense or judgement. She was an example of a true friend.
She is survived by her brother, Gene (Brenda) Bland of Dayton, four nieces and a nephew, Amanda (David) Bok, Defiance, Chrissy Bland of Dayton, Terri Bland of Dayton, and Nathan Bland of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as one great-niece, and three great-nephews.
Also preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Stephen Bland, and her two dogs, Breck and Vladi.
Visitation is Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. A private celebration of life service and burial will occur at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Paulding County Animal Shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.