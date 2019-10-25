Sue Ann Van Brackel

Sue Ann VanBrackel, 79, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born January 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late David O. and Mary Jane (Christman) Ensign and the sister of the late Larry O. Ensign.
Sue was the wife of the late Larry A. VanBrackel and is survived by their three children, daughters, Elizabeth Bombara (Bernard) of Bethel Park, Pa., and Rebecca Follett (Dan) of Defiance, Ohio; and son, John (Tina) of Defiance, Ohio. She was also the proud Mimi of seven grandchildren, Philip Bombara of Boulder, Colo., Renae VanBrackel of Toledo, Ohio, Jon Bombara of Pittsburgh, Pa., Max Glassford (Darla) of Columbus, Ohio, Madeline Glassford of Defiance, Ohio, Lauren VanBrackel of Toledo, Ohio, and Mitchell Glassford of Defiance, Ohio; and the proud great-grandmomma of two adorable boys, Auggie and Jamie Glassford of Columbus, Ohio. She was also beyond blessed to have in her life an amazing extended family, including nieces and nephews that went above and beyond to visit and to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.
A 1958 graduate of Defiance High School, Sue was active in sports and was awarded the Linhardt-Peacock award her senior year. She went on to attend Bowling Green State University, where she was pursuing a degree in physical education, but left those plans behind to marry Larry on December 26, 1959.
She was blessed with many amazing lifelong groups of friends who were like extra aunts and uncles to the family. A devoted mother and wife, she loved her family more than anything and would’ve moved the earth for them. She loved to laugh, was an eternal prankster, and was beyond loyal to those in her life. Her light was dimmed with her onset of Alzheimer’s, and we know she now laughs and smiles once again!
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) on Sunday, October 27, 2019, with a vigil service at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Donations can be directed to Great Lakes Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.