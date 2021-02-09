Steven Sproul

Defiance — Steven Alan "Stevie" Sproul, 59, Defiance, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance. He lost a four-year battle with cancer.
He was born August 22, 1961, to Leland and Norma (Wieland) Sproul in Defiance, Ohio. Stevie was a 1982 graduate of Good Samaritan School. He worked at Wendy's in Defiance for over 30 years, and was well known by many who were greeted with his smiling face and cheerful disposition. Stevie attended Family Christian Center. He enjoyed swimming, riding his bike, playing basketball, and watching TV. He was a huge fan of NFL football, and always enjoyed eating candy and drinking Pepsi.
Stevie will be sadly missed by his mother, Norma Davis of Defiance; his sister, Cindy Horsey; and his brother, Ricky Sproul, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind two nephews and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leland R. Sproul; stepfather, Johnny Davis; and his sister, Evelyn McDonough.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Services for Stevie are private. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan School or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
