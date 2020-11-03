Steven Sonnenberg

HAMLER — Steven C. Sonnenberg, 69, Hamler, died Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020, in his rural Hamler home.
His Legacy… He was born September 14, 1951, to Alvin and Christina (Huner) Sonnenberg in Napoleon. He graduated from Malinta Grelton High School in 1969. He had ITT electrical engineering classes in Fort Wayne receiving his associate degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by General Motors for over 40 years as a millwright and most recently a blacksmith. He enjoyed blacksmith conventions and just plain working with wood and metal working. He was a board member for the Midwest Community Federal Credit Union. Steve was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, and served as a trustee there. Steve enjoyed working with the Pork Producers and riding his Harley.
His Family… He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; two sons, Andrew (Holly Brueggemann) Sonnenberg, Independence, Ky., and Joel (Nicole Fahrney) Sonnenberg, Medina, Ohio; a granddaughter, Laura; and siblings, Richard (Suzie) Sonnenberg, Allan (Kim) Sonnenberg, Elaine (Craig) Kirkendall, Lynn (Karen) Sonnenberg, Eugene (Julie) Sonnenberg, Helena (Troy) Emerson and Burdell (Pat) Sonnenberg. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Hamler Fire Department, South Joint Ambulance District or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at ZachrichFuneralHome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
