BRYAN — Steven R. Sanders, 68, Fredericktown, Ohio, and formerly of Bryan, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Sanders was a property manager in Florida and Texas prior to his retirement. Steve had also worked at Trufast and Hilltop Printing. He and his wife were also house parents and dorm parents to up to 30 middle school aged boys. Steve was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan where he was on church council and served as a youth advisor. He was also a member of the Bryan Moose, Lions Club and Sons of the Legion. He enjoyed helping friends with construction projects, traveling, bowling and NASCAR. He worked several Daytona 500 races over the years.
Steven R. Sanders was born October 1, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Richard R. and Norma E. (Shearer) Sanders. He married Cheryl M. Rickenberg in Bryan on August 6, 1977 and she survives. Steven also is survived by his sons, Jason (Kelly) Sanders of Atascadero, California, Jamie (Laura) Sanders of Fredericktown and Adam Sanders of Bryan; grandchildren, Jenna, Spencer, Ellianna, Levi, Ana, Bayli, Eric, Aden and Zeby; brother, Thomas A. Sanders of Bryan; and sister, Nancy (Samuel) Baker of Holgate. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Ney. A gathering to celebrate Steve’s life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in August. Details will be announced later. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with Steve’s arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio, 510 East North Broadway, Columbus, Ohio 43214 http://dsaco.net/donate/ or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, N.C. 28277 https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/.
To leave condolences or sign the online register book, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
