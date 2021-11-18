VAN WERT — Steven Michael Mack, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:41 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on February 4, 1955, in Defiance the son of Joseph Jonas Mack and Margaret A. (Hasch) Mack who survives in Defiance, Ohio. On June 25, 1983, at First United Methodist Church he married Janet L. (Wheeler) Mack, she survives at home.
Other family survivors include his two siblings: a sister, Kathy (Kyle Mark) Reynolds of Defiance, and a brother, David (Kate) Mack of Toledo, one brother-in-law, Jeff Wheeler of Middlebury, Ohio, and one sister-in-law, Ila (Rick) Rumple of Decatur, Indiana.
Steve was a 1973 graduate of Ayersville High School and then graduated in 1979 from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was a member of the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, the Knights of Columbus, the Ohio Funeral Director Association District 3 and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert. Steve worked for Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home for 33 years.
Preferred memorials are to the Van Wert Humane Society and to the Van Wert American Red Cross Blood Mobile.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.
