Steven Kraegel

Steven F. “Hollywood” Kraegel, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday evening, November 16, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born February 25, 1953, to Herman and Kathleen (Stevens) Kraegel in Wauseon, Ohio. Known as “Hollywood” by his family and friends, he worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, and most recently at Heinze Foods in Fremont, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and mushroom hunting. Steve was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
Steve is survived by his mother, Kathleen Kraegel of Defiance; two brothers, Phillip Kraegel and James Kraegel; and his sister, Nancy Swigart, all of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Kraegel; brothers, Gary and Alvin Kraegel; sisters, Carol and Karla Kraegel; and his special nephew, Justin Kraegel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
