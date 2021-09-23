Steven Johnson

Bryan — Steven Robert Johnson, 52, passed away on September 4, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Steven was born on August 1, 1969, to Sidney and Alice (Jean) Johnson. He made his home in Bryan, Ohio.
He was employed at CK Technologies in Montpelier, Ohio. He had an amazing love for his family and grandchildren. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He leaves behind his two children, Justin (Brittani) Johnson and Megan Bellis (Ken Vance). Six grandchildren, Sidney and Isabella Johnson, Samuel and Maria Vance, Thaddeus Bellis-Vance and Ezra Bellis-Vance (who he couldn't wait to meet). He also leaves behind his mother, Alice (Jean) Johnson and seven siblings: Dawn Perez, Scott (Sherry) Johnson, Lisa Smith, Holly Emerling, Todd Johnson, Tina Johnson and Timothy Johnson, along with several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sidney (Cheryl) Johnson, maternal grandparents, Leon and Vera Gallant, paternal grandparents, Charlie and Francis Johnson, paternal uncles, Charles William Jr. and Harry Johnson, and nephews Hunter and Todd Johnson Jr.
A memorial service will be at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance Ohio, located at 529 Jefferson Avenue on Thursday, September 30, 2021. There will be a period from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for people to pay their respects, with a memorial service directly following at 5 p.m.
At a later date, his children will take his ashes to where he truly felt was home, in Kentucky. His final resting place will be with his uncle Charles William Johnson Jr., in Wallingford, Kentucky, at Goddard Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
