Steven Hale

Sherwood — Steven Ray Hale, age 65, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on July 3, 2021 at Parkview Hospital, Randallia.
He was born on December 18, 1955, to the late Joseph and Pauline Hale (Harrow) in Paulding, Ohio. Steven was a 1974 graduate of Paulding High School and on February 25, 1989, he married his sweetheart, Nancy Hellemn, and began a life together. He worked as a parts associate for several agricultural companies, such as Kenn-Feld, Liechty Farm Equipment, Woodburn John Deere, Buehrer Power Equipment, Archbold Equipment, Deckers, and Baughman Tile. One of his greatest achievements, after many long hours, was getting his Master Parts Representative Degree from John Deere and Parts Management & Increase in Sales awards from Case IH.
Over the years, Steven had also served in a number of groups and organizations, including the Defiance County Fair Board, the Sherwood Delaware Fire Department, the Auglaize Fire Department, and was a trustee of the Randy Ball Fest. At the time of his passing, he was a current member of the Williams County Beef Producers and the Ohio Cattleman's Association. Steven had a passion for old tractors, red or green, restoring them and pulling them. He also loved classic cars, especially his Corvette. He also enjoyed gambling and going to the Louisville cattle shows. Steven loved cattle and cattle breeding, as long as Nancy did most of the work.
He will be most remembered as an individual you could always count on. Friends and family say he was always just a phone call away if you ever needed anything. He was generous with his time and would drop what he was doing to come and help you out. Steven is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Hale of Sherwood, Ohio; sons, Matthew (Jamie) Hellemn of Sherwood, Ohio, and John (Kara) Hellemn of Lima, Ohio; brothers, James Hale of Latty, Ohio and Kirk Hale of North Port, Alabama, as well as 5 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hale.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at New Life Worship Center, 14451 County Road C, Bryan, OH 43506. A service honoring Steve's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, also at the church, with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between noon-3 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Defiance County Cancer Society or to the church in memory of Steven. For additional information and to view Steven's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
