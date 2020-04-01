PAULDING — Steven A. Foltz, 50, Paulding, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born July 28, 1969, in Paulding, the son of Ronald and Mary Ann (Snodgrass) Foltz, who survive in Paulding. He also is survived by his children, Emily, Ava and Silas Foltz; granddaughter, Gemma Merriman, all of Paulding; siblings, Ronald (Connie) Foltz II of Indianapolis, James (Tina) Foltz of Paulding, and Lori (DeAndre) Walton, Oakwood.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Maria Faith Foltz; grandparents, Robert and Rita (Lonsway) Snodgrass, and Earl and Naomi (Stair) Foltz.
Steve had a very bright mind. He could fix anything. He was a man who loved with his whole heart. He loved his kids and his family so much. We thank God for the time He gave us with Steve and we commend him into the hands of our savior. Rest in Peace.
At this time, private family services will be conducted. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.
Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories online at denherderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Emily Foltz.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
