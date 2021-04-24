Steve Wise

Defiance — Dateline: Defiance, Ohio Steve A. Wise
Steve A. Wise, age 56, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away at 3:25 P.M. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, shortly after admittance to ProMedica Defiance Hospital in Defiance after a sudden illness. Mr. Wise was a 1983 graduate of Defiance High School and entered the United States Marine Corp with his best friend, Rory Curl, after graduation. He served for ten years, obtaining the rank of sargent, and was an instructor on jet engines stationed in Hawaii and the Philippines, where he met and married his wife, Belinda. He finished his military career stationed in Florida until 1993, at which time they returned to Ohio. Upon returning to Defiance he worked as an airplane mechanic at the Defiance, Paulding, and Toledo airports. He then went to work for GM Powertrain in Defiance, where he worked as a millright, electrician, and supervisor. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends and was an avid water skier.
Steve A. Wise was born on April 14, 1965, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Richard C. and Lucy M. (Cooper) Wise. He married Belinda Carrig Rivero on March 4, 1988, in Kaneohe, Hawaii, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Garret (Asia Laguio) Wise, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his parents, Richard and Lucy Wise, of Defiance; two sisters, Peggy (Allan) Hansford, of Florissant, Colorado, and Lucy Mae (Chris) Mendez, of Defiance; one brother, Randel (Nancy) Wise, of Cecil, Ohio; a nephew and niece, Justin Wise, of Spencerville, Indiana, and Ashley LaCombe, of Norwalk, Ohio; and a close friend, Ron Buda, of Bryan.
Private family services will take place in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with military rites conducted by Bryan VFW Post #2489 and the United States Marine Honor Guard. Private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to any local veterans charity.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.