HAMLER — Steve E. Lieb, 71, Hamler, Ohio, passed away early Monday morning, November 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital of Defiance. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio. www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Lieb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load entries