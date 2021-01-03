Stephen Tonneas

HICKSVILLE — Stephen William Tonneas, 62, Hicksville, passed away from cancer on Friday, January 1, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Yvonne Tonneas of Hicksville; three daughters, Natasha (Michael) Stabler of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dominique Tonneas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Leah Tonneas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Stephen was born November 6, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Fred W. Jr and Ruth (Laub) Tonneas. The second youngest, he is survived by two sisters, Gail (Bruce) Stone of Englewood, Ohio, and Carol (Tim) Armitage of Hicksville, Ohio; one brother, Bryan (Katrina) Tonneas of Bryan, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his half brothers, Fred Tonneas III and David Thomas Tonneas.
Stephen graduated from Hicksville High School as part of the class of 1977. He kept involved in the community by becoming a member of the Hicksville Eagles, and as an active wrestling, softball, and baseball umpire. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Milwaukee Brewers. Stephen had a long career in construction, during which he owned his own business and would take on many projects for his family, including large home expansions and remodels.
He married his wife, Yvonne Burnett, on May 16, 1987, and family remained a priority in Stephen's life: coaching his daughters' softball teams, frequent camping and river trips, adventures on family trips to Mexico and St. Louis, multiple trips to Milwaukee for Summerfest and Brewers' games, and as many concerts as possible to attend together.
He was known for his love of animals, music and fun; constantly entertaining anyone within earshot.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street in Hicksville, Ohio, which will entail a private service for Stephen on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin immediately preceding the service from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with a limited capacity allowed into the funeral home at all times. Facial masks are required and social distancing must be observed in the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences are encouraged to be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.