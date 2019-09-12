GROVER HILL — Stephan R. Lay, 63, Grover Hill, passed away at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center while surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.

Load entries