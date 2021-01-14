Stanley Jordan

ANTWERP — Stanley Woods Jordan, 96, Antwerp, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
Stan was born in Antwerp on June 27, 1924, a son of the late Dollie (Woods) and William Jordan. He never stood on the sidelines. From his high school days, playing for the undefeated 1938 Archer football team, serving his country in the U.S. Army, helping with community events like Antwerp Days, being a part of the Antwerp Fire Department and Masonic Lodge to his long service to the U.S. Postal Service, mowing the Antwerp cemeteries and writing for the West Bend News, he was always caring for his community. Stan also had the distinctive honor of being Paulding County's oldest World War II veteran.
Stan will be sadly missed by his son, Gale (Lisa Girlie Jordan) Jordan; sister, Grace (Raymond) Gross; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his West Bend News family.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Powell, to whom he was married Jan. 12, 1944; and siblings, Jim and Garner "Jack" Jordan and Ruby Meredith.
His funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Antwerp United Methodist Church, 202 E. River Street, with viewing from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Viewing is also Sunday, Jan. 17, from 2-5 p.m. at the church.
Memorials are to the church or Antwerp Fire Department. He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery, with military honors.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
