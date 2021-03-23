Stanley Applegate

Hicksville — Stanley D. Applegate, 95, of Hicksville, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his residence with his family by his side.
Stanley was born February 25, 1926, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of the late Loren A. and Martha (Wentworth) Applegate. He was a 1944 graduate of Hicksville High School. Stanley served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict as a paratrooper until his honorable discharge. He furthered his education, earning a bachelor's degree from Northern Michigan University. Stanley married Virginia Nelson on September 24, 1955, in Hicksville, Ohio. He worked as a sales representative for J.E. Baker, Ohio Lime, and U.S. Gypsum. Stanley previously worked for the Soil Conservation Service and plant manager for Monsanto/Landmark. He was a hard worker from a young age; he worked for his parent's resort, Green Gables Resort, and worked at Blaney Park, Michigan. Along with his wife, Virginia, he was a member and attended First Presbyterian Church of Hicksville, now known as Cornerstone Church. Stanley served on the Hicksville Village Council.
In his free time, Stanley enjoyed reading, refinishing antiques, and spending time at his farm where he operated Apple Campground for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Huber Opera House and vacationing in Michigan.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia Applegate of Hicksville; two children, Gary Applegate, and Nancy Applegate both of Hicksville.
Visitation for Stanley will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor AJ Swanson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The family asks those remembering Stanley to make memorial contributions to the Huber Opera House.
