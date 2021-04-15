Defiance — Sonora A. Hasselswerth, 99, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on November 21, 1921, to Harley and Mary (Brentlinger) Tatman in Continental, Ohio. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Continental High School. On May 31, 1942, she married Robert E. Hasselswerth, who preceded her in death on October 20, 2006.
Sonora was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She worked at Perless Finance Company in Continental, Ohio from 1939 to 1942. Sonora was devoted to her family and she cherished her years spent raising her children. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Defiance County Senior Center, reading, word puzzles, gardening, traveling, and going to the lake. Sonora will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Sonora is survived by her daughter, Evelyn (Michael) Schlachter of Defiance, and her sons, Robert John (Sally) Hasselswerth of Fremont, Indiana, Harley (Beverly) Hasselswerth of Defiance, and Daniel (Deborah) Hasselswerth of Defiance. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, four step-great-great-grandchildren, her half brother, William (Jan) Tatman of Cape Coral, Florida, her half sister, Evah Burke of Carlton, Michigan, her stepsisters, Mary (Joseph) Suda of Wayne, Michigan, Gloria (William) Doan of Highland, Michigan, Carol Bleser of Trenton, Michigan, and Sandy Thomas of Westland, Michigan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Tatman, an infant sister, stepbrothers, George, Ron, and Norman Bleser, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Hasselswerth.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Riverview Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank in-house care givers Marilyn Greear, and her twin sister Carolyn, and all those at SKLD.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, or Defiance Co. Senior Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
