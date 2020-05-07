COLUMBUS GROVE — Simone Marie Palmer, 91, Columbus Grove, died at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
She was born September 21, 1928, to the late Alois and Olga (Schopfer) Van Orshaegen. On June 15, 1946, she married Lewis Palmer, who died October 15, 2015.
Simone is survived by two children, Lewis Palmer of Continental and Linda (Joseph) Yenser of Defiance; five grandsons, two stepgrandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Karcher; a great-grandson, Brett Karcher; and a brother, Louis Van Orshaegen.
Simone was a homemaker. She member of the Church of Christ, Pandora, and a member of its women’s group.
Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, with Pastor Mike Hartman officiating. The arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a card, email, memorial contributions to homeless veterans c/o the funeral home or a charity of your choice, or a message on the website at www.heitmeyerfuneralhomeatgrove.com.
